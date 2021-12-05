हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu shared a heartfelt post for his daughter Inaaya. Kunal is married to Soha Ali Khan. 

Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.

On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.

"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.

The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

"Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. 

 

