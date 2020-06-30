हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal not invited for OTT press conference, actors disappointed

 With actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt present at the press conference to talk about their films, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal, who too have a film lined-up were not seen.

Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal not invited for OTT press conference, actors disappointed
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The big announcement of 7 blockbuster movies lined-up for release on Disney+Hotstar created a flutter online. With actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt present at the press conference to talk about their films, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal, who too have a film lined-up were not seen.

Both Vidyut and Kunal expressed their disappointment against it. 

The 7 big films include Dil Bechara, Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase, The Big Bull.

The movies will release between July to October this year.

 

Tags:
Kunal KemmuVidyut JammwalOTT platformsDisney+HotstarDil Becharalaxxmi bomb
Next
Story

Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role, says Akshay Kumar
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Visakhapatnam: 2 people died due to gas leaking in pharmaceutical company, four hospitalized