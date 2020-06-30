Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal not invited for OTT press conference, actors disappointed

New Delhi: The big announcement of 7 blockbuster movies lined-up for release on Disney+Hotstar created a flutter online. With actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt present at the press conference to talk about their films, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal, who too have a film lined-up were not seen.

Both Vidyut and Kunal expressed their disappointment against it.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

The 7 big films include Dil Bechara, Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase, The Big Bull.

The movies will release between July to October this year.