Shraddha Arya dons a white bikini with red chuda as she honeymoons in Maldives: Video

New Delhi: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya who tied the knot with beau naval commander Rahul Nagal last month is currently honeymooning in the Maldives. The actress is constantly sharing photos and videos from her romantic getaway on Instagram. Shraddha’s latest post shows her grooving next to a swimming pool wearing a floral white bikini. She is also wearing her red chuda (bangles) which is a sign of a newly wed Hindu bride. The actress is holding a large stray in hand.

“Holiday Hat On,” Shraddha captioned her post.

The actress had earlier shared a series of photos of herself in a sexy short black slip dress.

Shraddha Arya tied the knot on November 16 in Delhi with a grand ceremony. Her friends from the television industry also marked their presence. Some of them were Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla (Shraddha’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars) and Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas.

Throughout her wedding, Shraddha made the happiest bride. The actress is head over heels in love with her hubby. On completing one month of wedding anniversary, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a video from her wedding in which she can be seen asking Rahul to lift her up.

“RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao (pick me up)… when I feel low, Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show…Pick me up when I feel scared or lost , Pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold…Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go…& I shall do the same for you. Happy one month Baby#RashInLove #16thNov21,” read the actress’s mushy caption.

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha has featured in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya.