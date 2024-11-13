Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand of Fraud, Claims Unpaid Dues Of Rs 10 Lakhs

New Delhi: Actor Kushal Tandon, renowned for his roles in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Nach Baliye, and his latest drama Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, has raised an alarm on social media about being scammed by an energy drink brand, Sky63. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Tandon claimed the brand is a fraud of nearly Rs 1.5 crore, in which his payment was due of Rs. 10 Lakhs.

The actor, who has a significant following on social media, shared a detailed account of his experience, warning fellow influencers, artists, and businesses to be cautious when dealing with Sky63 Energy Drink. He specifically pointed fingers at the brand's supposed owner, Tanish Chhajed, and brand manager, Roshaan Garry, alleging a pattern of deceit.

In his post, Tandon wrote, "ALERT: FRAUD WARNING – SKY63 ENERGY DRINK. It’s a fraud of almost 1.5 crore in which my payment was due for 10 lacs for a reel." He went on to describe how multiple celebrities and influencers who had collaborated with the brand in good faith were also left chasing after unpaid dues.

Tandon detailed his grievances in a list of complaints, including:

Cheque Bounce: Despite initial commitments and the completion of deliverables, the payments issued in the form of cheques had repeatedly bounced, suggesting a serious lack of accountability from the brand.

Broken Promises: For over two months, Tandon claims he was given false assurances, empty promises, and constant delays regarding the payment. "This is not only disrespectful but also unprofessional, and it's clear now that the intent to pay has never been genuine," he said.

The actor concluded his post by urging fellow creators to be cautious and share the warning, stating, "The proof is undeniable. It’s time to expose this behaviour and make sure others don't fall victim to the same fraudulent tactics. We must stand united against deceitful practices and ensure a safer, more respectful space for all creators and artists.

While the post has since been deleted, the Instagram story warning remains on his account. Tandon's followers and other influencers in the entertainment industry have expressed concern and support for his actions.

As of now, Sky63 Energy Drink has yet to respond to the allegations. The brand's reputation is at stake, and it remains to be seen how they will address the claims of fraud.