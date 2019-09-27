close

Aayush Sharma

Kwatha to go on floors at the end of October: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai: "Kwatha", which introduces Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is all set to roll. Ayush revealed he will start shooting for the film at the end of October.

The film is based on a real incident and will be mostly shot in Manipur. Aayush is cast as an army officer. To look like the part, he has beefed up over the past few months.

"I look like an army guy now. I am trying my level best to prepare for the role. Right now, I am training with the Army and I am trying to understand their body language. I think in 20 to 25 days -- which is around the end of October -- we will go on floors, said Aayush, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Sharing his thoughts on the definition of beauty, Aayush said: "For me, beauty is not only external, it is internal as well. I feel how a human being behaves with other people around him or her is the most important thing."

"Kwatha" is directed by Karan Bhutani. The film is set to hit the screens in 2020.

