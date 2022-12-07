‘Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai’, Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts as she compliments fan’s outfit- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is a fan favorite and it's not just her movies that make her popular, but her interaction with her fans is equally loved and appreciated by them. She is also known for her down-to-earth nature which makes her one of the easiest to approach actresses in Bollywood. While Shraddha is a package of sass and fun, her sweet demeanor has won hearts time and again.

Today, yet another video of Shraddha Kapoor being her warm-self went viral where the actress can be seen wearing a yellow traditional outfit and can be seen clicking selfies with fans on airport. While clicking selfie with the fan, Shraddha complimented the fan's outfit and said, "Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai" which took the fan's happiness to next level.

Fans of the actress took to comments section where they appreciated her sweet nature. “so sweet gesture,” commented one user. “awwww,” added another user.

Watch the video here

The actress enjoys a huge following all across the nation. While Shraddha is always active on her social media and keeps on sharing interesting glimpses of her life, her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has now made her achieve yet another milestone of 76 million followers on social media.

Currently on the work front, she is being praised for her cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ as that took the internet by storm. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in the much-awaited ‘Stree 2’ and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.