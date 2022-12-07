topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

‘Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai’, Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts as she compliments fan’s outfit- Watch

Shraddha Kapoor won hearts on social media as she complimented one of her fan's outfit at the airport and said, "Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai’, Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts as she compliments fan’s outfit- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is a fan favorite and it's not just her movies that make her popular, but her interaction with her fans is equally loved and appreciated by them. She is also known for her down-to-earth nature which makes her one of the easiest to approach actresses in Bollywood. While Shraddha is a package of sass and fun, her sweet demeanor has won hearts time and again.   

Today, yet another video of Shraddha Kapoor being her warm-self went viral where the actress can be seen wearing a yellow traditional outfit and can be seen clicking selfies with fans on airport. While clicking selfie with the fan, Shraddha complimented the fan's outfit and said, "Kya Kamaal ka laal pehna hai" which took the fan's happiness to next level.   

Fans of the actress took to comments section where they appreciated her sweet nature. “so sweet gesture,” commented one user. “awwww,” added another user.  

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

The actress enjoys a huge following all across the nation. While Shraddha is always active on her social media and keeps on sharing interesting glimpses of her life, her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has now made her achieve yet another milestone of 76 million followers on social media. 

Currently on the work front, she is being praised for her cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ as that took the internet by storm. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in the much-awaited ‘Stree 2’ and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.  

Live Tv

Shraddha KapoorShraddha Kapoor fansShraddha Kapoor fan videoShraddha Kapoor dressshraddha kapoor picsShraddha Kapoor video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'