Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott call it quits?

Washington DC: There is always a story behind every breakup and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott`s reported breakup is no different."Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same," a source shared with E! News."She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different," the source added.

The outlet learned that Kylie wishes Travis was "more dedicated to the family." But for better or worse, he is busy with his career and work."She wants to get married and have more kids and it became clear that he can`t give that to her right now," the source continued. Previously, a source shared with E! News that Travis is staying at his house in Beverly Hills and is in touch with his daughter."Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source added.

Given their past history of ups and downs, some fans can`t help but hope that this isn`t the end for the couple."We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Kylie recently shared with Playboy, cited E! News.

On Tuesday night, news broke that the couple is reportedly taking a break from their relationship.TMZ sources added that this is not the first time Scott and Jenner have taken a break and revealed that the couple intends to share custody of Stormi.

