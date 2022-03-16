हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kylie Jenner is dealing with postpartum issues post son Wolf birth, shares empowering message

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," says Kylie Jenner about her post-partum experience after giving birth to her second child Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner is dealing with postpartum issues post son Wolf birth, shares empowering message

Washington: Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her son Wolf, is currently dealing with postpartum issues. On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram Stories and opened up about her struggles mentally and physically after giving birth to her second child, People reported.

"Postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said in a video, referring to her firstborn Stormi Webster, now 4.

She added, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy. And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet -- for other moms going through it right now -- we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

Kylie spoke about her struggles after hitting the gym. "I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today, but I`m here and I`m feeling better! And it's okay not to be okay and once I realized that, I reminded myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful baby boy, and we need to stop putting pressure on ourselves to `be back," she concluded.

Kylie and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child on February 2 this year.

