Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner reportedly buys $36 million mansion in Los Angeles, here’s a sneak-peek of her new home

Kylie Jenner's lavish mansion is 19,250 square feet in size and has seven bedrooms. It is located in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of LA.

Kylie Jenner reportedly buys $36 million mansion in Los Angeles, here's a sneak-peek of her new home
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kyliejenner

New Delhi: American TV personality Kylie Jenner, who is the world's youngest self-made billionaire, has grabbed eyeballs after international media reported that she has bought a mansion worth $36 million in Los Angeles. The lavish mansion is 19,250 square feet in size and has seven bedrooms. The 22-year-old’s plush pad is located in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of LA.

According to TMZ, it's a single-story home with a modern compound. It has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theatre, bars and game rooms, a gym, and a championship-level sports court with pickleball/basketball. Kylie’s home also has two guest apartments.

Meanwhile, in a series of Instagram posts, Kylie also gave a glimpse of her new home and it’s no less than a dream. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu ?

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

quarantine bae

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

lover girl 

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner, a reality TV star and make-up czarina, became the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row earlier in April after Forbes released the annual World's Billionaires list. She first made it onto the billionaires' list in March 2019, then further cemented her spot in November, when she agreed to sell 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $600 million.

