Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner slams COVID-19 rumours, says she had horrible throat infection

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shot down reports that she battled coronavirus last year (19), saying that she was hospitalised for a throat infection.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"For those wondering I never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth an all) it was the sickest i've ever been," Kylie clarified.

 

Tags:
Kylie JennerCoronavirusCOVID-19throat infection
