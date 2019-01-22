Kylie Jenner working on secret project, denies second pregnancy

New Delhi: Kylie Jenner on Monday announced that she is about to come up with a secret project that is still in the pipeline and concurrently also dismissed rumours about her pregnancy.

Announcing her upcoming project, without giving any specific details away, the reality star tweeted, "I have something really exciting I get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for a while I can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy."

Commenting on the tweet, a user, out of curiosity asked her if she is "pregnant again." The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star washed away all the speculation about her pregnancy by replying with a simple "Noooo lol."

While fans and followers kept scratching their heads wondering what the big news is, Kylie clarified that the new project has nothing to do with Kylie Cosmetics. However, her upcoming secret project is not the only thing that has managed to hog the headlines and her fans` attention lately.

Just last week, the reality TV star was all over the internet and news after a photo of an egg surpassed a photo of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl as the most liked Instagram post of all time as of Sunday.