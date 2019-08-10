Kylie Jenner's pre-birthday celebrations with family

Washington DC: Ahead of Kylie Jenner`s 22nd birthday, the beauty mogul celebrated the day in a drunken state. Her elder sister Khloe Kardashian popped bottles of Don Julio 1942 and did their makeup on camera after getting drunk.

According to E-News, to start off with the celebrations, Kylie takes a shot all by herself, simply because she is bored. She then runs after the shot of tequila with a big sip of Red Bull. When her sister Khloe finally arrives, she jokes, "I used to do a Red Bull and alcohol too, but now that I am 703, I don`t."

Eventually, after gulping down nearly five shots, they were seen doing makeup in the video. The glimpses of various family members, including Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq and Sofia Richie, all of those invited to join in the celebrations, were also seen in the video.

Once the sisters finish their foundation and begin with their eyeshadow, a special guest, Corey Gamble, features in the video. Khloe and Kylie give Kris` boyfriend a warm welcome by shouting and clapping his name.

But their bonding moment immediately gets derailed when Kim Kardashian goes for video calling along with Kanye West, Saint West, and North West. But just as fast as their conversation begins, it quickly ends. Kim hangs up the call.