LA has a special place in my heart: Sonam K Ahuja

Actress Sonam K Ahuja is in love with the charm and vibe of Los Angeles (LA), and says the city holds a special place in her heart.

"LA has always held a very special place in my heart and it was even more special visiting with my husband this time around. The city has a unique charm and refreshing vibe. Every time I visit, it is a completely new experience which leaves me craving to explore more of this wonderful place," Sonam said in a statement.

"The innovative and inclusive culture is what stays back with me even long after I've visited. Whether it is art, literature, entertainment or vegan dining, LA never fails to surprise or inspire," she added.

The actress went to LA for a holiday recently with her husband Anand.

She will soon be seen in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga". Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It is slated to release on February 1.