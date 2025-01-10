LA Wildfires Leave Hollywood Celebrities 'Homeless', Several Events Cancelled

Los Angeles: From celebs losing homes to postponements of notable Hollywood film premieres and events, the ongoing wildfires in the Pacific Palisade area of Los Angeles are creating havoc for the residents and the movie industry alike.

Hollywood has already felt the effects of the wildfires with several cancelled premieres and halted production on television shows. With evacuation in place, several celebrities felt grateful for the safety of their family and friends, however, they were left heartbroken after losing their houses in the fire. Mandy Moore to Paris Hilton, numerous film stars have lost their sweet home in the fire.

Let's take a look at some of the notable after-effects of LA wildfires in Hollywood.

Daniella Pineda

'Jurassic World' franchise star Daniella Pineda is the latest Hollywood celeb who shared her sorrow for losing her home in the LA wildfires, as per Deadline. In an emotional Instagram post, the actress wrote,

"This was the first house that I ever bought. My very first. The fire broke out so fast all I could grab was my dog and my laptop and that was it. I lost everything else. I have 1 pair of shoes to my name. I'm happy to be alive. Grateful to be alive. People really show up for one another when disaster hits. Thank you to everyone who offered to help me."

She also remembered her pet fish which she couldn't save in the fire.

Mandy Moore

'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore shared that she is "devastated and gutted" after the Eaton Fire--located about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire--rapidly spread in her neighbourhood. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a video of her burnt house as she travels past it.

She wrote, "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children's school is gone. Our favourite restaurants levelled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control."

In the following post, the actress also stated that her house is mostly intact but not liveable.

Paris Hilton

Singer and actress Paris Hilton is also one of those celebrities who was affected by the ongoing LA wildfire in Pacific Palisades. Despite not being harmed physically, the actress was heartbroken as she watched her house burn in the fire on a news channel.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paris Hilton shared a video of a news broadcast that showcased her house burning in Malibu.

The actress felt 'heartbroken' and said that no one should go through such an experience as per Deadline.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton shared on Instagram.

The actress also recalled her precious memories linked to the house.

Bozoma Saint John

The star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Bozoma Saint John also lost her home in the fire in Malibu as per Deadline. Expressing her grief of losing a home, Bozoma opened up about what the home meant and what it represented in her life.

"This is the house I wanted. The house I prayed for. The house I worked in blood, sweat and tears for. The house that I put a keypad instead of a keyhole in the front door because I wanted all my family and friends to have a code and use the house whenever they wanted," Saint John posted on Instagram alongside photos that will now serve as memories of her home."

Hollywood Events

Unstoppable premiere

The premiere was set to take place at the DGA Theater in West Hollywood, with arrivals scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. screening on Tuesday. Cast Lopez, Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, Mykelti Williamson, Robles and his mother Judy Robles had been scheduled to attend, Deadline reported.

Wolf Man

As per the report of Deadline, Universal has decided to cancel the 'Wolf Man' premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. "Tonight's premiere of Wolf Man is cancelled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations," read an email from a Universal PR rep.

PGA Awards Nominations

The Producers Guild pushed nominations announcements for its annual awards show to Sunday, January 12 due to LA Wildfires as per the Deadline.

WGA Awards Nominations

The Writers Guild said in a statement as quoted by Deadline that they are postponing the release of its annual WGA Awards nominations from January 9 to January 13. "With Los Angeles under a state of emergency due to multiple wildfires, we will be delaying the announcement of nominees until Monday, January 13, 2025," the WGA West and WGA East said in a statement." read the statement.

Academy Awards

The 2025 Oscar nominations announcement day has been shifted from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19. As per the letter released by the Academy CEO Bill Kramer, the nominations voting window has been extended by two days. It will now close on January 14. The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off scheduled for Saturday, January 11 has been cancelled. The Academy Museum was also closed on Wednesday to offer its deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across South California, as per Deadline.

Critics Choice Awards

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards set for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed. The 30th annual ceremony would have taken place at the Santa Monica Airport Barker Hanger with Chelsea Handler as host for the third consecutive time. Now they are set to occur on Jan. 26 as per CCA CEO Joey Berlin as quoted by Deadline.

The most destructive, the Palisades fire, is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed. Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.