'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chandan clarifies the rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan, says 'we are like Baloo and Mowgli'

New Delhi: While the rumours of ‘all is not well’ between the director-actor duo Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have been floating around, the audience has been keeping an eye on receiving more information about the same. Amid all the speculation, the director has come up with a clarification on the same and has quashed the baseless rumours.

While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing a fun moment of their friendship while adding a note on his social media which read, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha".

Here is the post shared by the filmmaker:

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have known each other for quite some time now and have worked on projects such as Secret Superstar and the recently released Laal Singh Chaddha. The rumour made it to the news headlines after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' didn't perform well at the Indian box office.