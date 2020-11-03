Lady Gaga called 'anti-fracking activist' by Donald Trump's team. See how she responded

New Delhi: Pop singer Lady Gaga was called an 'anti-fracking activist' by US President Donald Trump's team as Democratic challenger Joe Biden announced that she would be part of his evening drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

After the announcement was made, Trump's communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted to say, "Nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

The tweet from Trump's team got a sharp reply from Lady Gaga herself, who tweeted to say, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump, too, added his own response and said, "Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking'. This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices."

Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Fracking is the process of gas oil extraction by drilling down deep into the earth. It had made the US world's largest oil and gas producer in 2014.

Biden is on the front foot on his promise towards net-zero greenhouse gases emissions by 2050. Trump's version goes like this: "Biden has vowed to abolish the entire US oil industry -- no fracking, no mining, no natural gas."

Meanwhile, amid the war of words, Lady Gaga also urged people to exercise their right to vote. "Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE. I’m with @JoeBiden —Let's go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania," she wrote.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

The 2020 United States presidential election is being held on November 3.

(With agency inputs)