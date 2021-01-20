हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez serenade at US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

 Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President on Wednesday (January 20). Many Hollywood celebrities like pop singer Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony is being held at the the U.S. Capitol in Washington under heavy security arrangements. 

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez serenade at US President Joe Biden&#039;s inauguration ceremony
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President on Wednesday (January 20). Many Hollywood celebrities like pop singer Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony was held at the US Capitol in Washington under heavy security arrangements. 

Lady Gaga serenaded the audience with her rendition of the national anthem at the ceremony. 

Pic Courtesy: PTI

Jennifer Lopez performed 'This Land Is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful'. She also included 'Let’s Get Loud' among others. 

Garth Brooks, one of the best-selling music artists, Justin Timberlake, rock band The New Radicals and many other famous stars are all set to perform at the 59th Presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

 Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence was present at the ceremony. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe Biden inaugurationLady GagaJennifer LopezGarth BrooksKamala Harris swearing-in
Next
Story

COVID-19 rules violation: Maharashtra to withdraw cases filed against Arbaaz, Sohail, Raina and others
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M59S

DNA: What challenges will Joe Biden have to face?