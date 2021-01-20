Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez serenade at US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President on Wednesday (January 20). Many Hollywood celebrities like pop singer Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony was held at the US Capitol in Washington under heavy security arrangements.

Lady Gaga serenaded the audience with her rendition of the national anthem at the ceremony.

Pic Courtesy: PTI

Jennifer Lopez performed 'This Land Is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful'. She also included 'Let’s Get Loud' among others.

Garth Brooks, one of the best-selling music artists, Justin Timberlake, rock band The New Radicals and many other famous stars are all set to perform at the 59th Presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence was present at the ceremony.