trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643636
NewsLifestylePeople
NITIN CHANDRAKANT DESAI

'Lagaan' Art Director Nitin Desai Found Dead in Raigad Studio, Mumbai Police Suspect Suicide

According to police Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. "Police were informed by a worker on the set.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'Lagaan' Art Director Nitin Desai Found Dead in Raigad Studio, Mumbai Police Suspect Suicide Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. "Police were informed by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case," Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said that 'Lagaan' art director was under financial strain. "He was under financial stress and this could be the reason for suicide," Baldi said.

Desai was noted for his innovative studio design and had collaborated with filmmakers like as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He was famed for his work in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), and Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train