Lakme Fashion Week: Malaika Arora Exudes Boss Vibes In Sexy Bralette, Suit

New Delhi: Ever-charismatic Malaika Arora looked splendid at the Lakme Fashion Week. Mesmerizing all, Malaika Arora exuded confidence in a jaw-dropping outfit. On Day 4, Malaika Arora walked the runway for Shweta Kapur.

Malaika Arora seamlessly wore the classy outfit while walking for 431-81 by Shweta Kapur. Malaika oozed hotness in a sexy bralette and suit. The outfit boasted of a stunning blazer and trousers. To complement the outfit, she chose a simple necklace. No wonder, her makeup was flawless with a long, free flowing hairstyle.

Malaika Arora was recently surrounded by break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple was snapped together at an event. The two attended the Tennis Premier League season 5 players’ auction in Mumbai. The event was attended by several other celebrities.

A viral video surfaced on the internet that begins with Arjun entering the frame to pose with the stars when somebody asks Sania to change her position. She flips her place with Malaika following which Arjun stands behind his ladylove and taunts paparazzi. "Pata hai tum logo ke liye yeh photo accha hai." Upon hearing this, Malaika hits Arjun with her elbow. The video is likely to make their fans elated.

Last month, rumours emerged on the internet that Malaika and Arjun, who have been together since five years, have allegedly broken up. At the same time, a Reddit user claimed that Malaika unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram. The actress-dancer stopped following Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Morevoer, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor and the actor's uncle Anil Kapoor also reportedly lost the diva's Instagram following. However, the diva continues to follow Arjun Kapoor, his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and uncle Sanjay Kapoor on IG.