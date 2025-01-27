Lakshmi Manchu Accuses IndiGo Of Harassment During Bag Check; Airline Responds

New Delhi: Actress Lakshmi Manchu recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse IndiGo Airlines of harassing her during a recent bag check at the airport. The actress shared her frustrating experience, revealing that her bag was flagged for inspection, and the staff allegedly treated her rudely when she requested to open it. "My bag was pulled aside, and @IndiGo6E wouldn’t let me open it. They insisted on checking it, or else it would be left behind in Goa. Someone help!!! Flt 6E585. This is ridiculous, and the staff is being extremely rude," she tweeted, expressing her displeasure with the way she was treated by the airline.

In a follow-up post, Lakshmi Manchu escalated her complaint, describing the experience as harassment. She emphasized that despite her repeated requests, IndiGo staff did not place a security tag on her bag in front of her, further fueling her frustration. “This is harassment @IndiGo6E. After all that, they didn’t even put a security tag in front of my eyes. In spite of insisting that they would do so if anything is missing, I doubt IndiGo will take any responsibility. How is this even possible to run an airline like this?” she posted, questioning the airline’s practices.

The actress also detailed other incidents she claimed to have witnessed, including the mistreatment of other passengers. "They pulled people aside for sleep apnea machines! Spoon, fork, and knife cutlery! One of the girls had to leave her luggage because they couldn’t go through her bag on time!!! Ok I’m done! @IndiGo6E loves making you feel violated…" Manchu concluded, expressing her discontent with the airline’s handling of the situation.

To wrap up her accusations, the actress shared a photo and video of her bag, showing her frustration with the situation, adding, "I rest my case @IndiGo6E."

IndiGo Airlines responded promptly to the accusations, offering an explanation regarding the situation. In a tweet, the airline stated, “Ma’am, we understand the inconvenience you experienced this morning. As per our records, your checked-in bag was detained by the airport security, deployed by the airport operator, due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items in check-in luggage.” The airline expressed gratitude for the cooperation shown by the actress and her support in resolving the issue. IndiGo added, “We appreciate your cooperation with our team and the security personnel in resolving the matter, ensuring the bag could be cleared for check-in. Thank you for your understanding, and we wish you a pleasant flight."

IndiGo further clarified the security situation, explaining, "Ma’am, we would like to clarify that while our airport team had securely tagged your bag, the tag was removed by airport security personnel when the bag was detained due to the carriage of a restricted item."

The airline reiterated its appreciation for Manchu's understanding and cooperation and assured her that any further assistance could be provided through direct messages. "We truly appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to reach out to us via DM. We hope you had a pleasant flight and look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon," IndiGo concluded.