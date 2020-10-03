Lal Bahadur Shastri's 116th birth anniversary: B-Town remembers India's second Prime Minister

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 116th birth anniversary on Friday.

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini tweeted: "We also remember another great son of the nation - Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji whose jayanti is celebrated today."

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi shared: "Our country is blessed to have had two giant thought leaders who live on in our national consciousness. May we stay inspired by their vision #GandhiJayanti #LalBahadurShastriJayanti."

Urmila Matondkar posted: "#LalBahadurShastri ji former Prime Minister of India, BharatRatna..man of great integrity and competence. Humble, tolerant, with great inner strength and resoluteness. My humble tribute. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti #JaiJawanJaiKisan forever n always."

"The Tashkent Files" helmer Vivek Agnihotri tweeted: "On the occasion of #LalBahadurShastri's jayanti and his memory, I am dedicating my new book #WhoKilledShastri to the tyaagi & tapasvi leader Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri's family. @MahimaShastri."

Randeep Hooda wrote: "Two great leaders with a vision and path for the country that's relevant even today..#GandhiJayanti #LalBahadurShastriJayanti"

Vivek Oberoi tweeted in Hindi: "Many many congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of India on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti #GandhiAt151."

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote in Hindi: "My best wishes to all of you on 2nd October, which is the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri #bapu #gandhijayanti #lalbahadurshastrijayanti #jaijawanjaikisan."

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, color or creed and his right to better, fuller, and richer life. - Lal Bahadur Shastri. Remembering Former Prime Minister BharatRatna Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti."

Actress-politician Nagma posted: "#LalBahadurShastriJayanti #JaiJawanJaiKisan shat shat Naman Aapko. Hamare desh ke Purv Pradhaan Mantri."

Music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee shared: "Remembering The Great Indian Souls On Their Birth Anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi & #SriLalBahadurShashtriji #gandhijayanti #LalBahadurShastriJayanti #MahatmaGandhi#LalBahadurShastriJayanti2020 #2ndOctober."