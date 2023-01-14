Lalit Modi on 24x7 oxygen support: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen reacts, pens down note

NEW DELHI: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, who earlier made headlines for being in a relationship with actress Sushmita Sen, is on 24x7 external oxygen support. The London-based entrepreneur's health deteriorated after he contracted COVID-19 twice in two weeks and deep pneumonia. The 59-year old took to social media to give updates about his health, saying that he was airlifted to London from Mexico after three weeks of confinement.

Soon after he shared details of his health, several celebrities, netizens dropped comments on his post. Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen also reacted to the post on his health update and wished him a speedy recovery. He penned down, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay Strong".

Lalit Modi left netizens suprised after he announced his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen in July 2022. He made the revelation, while sharing a series of pictures on his social media accounts, and also called Sushmita his 'better half'. He also mentioned Sushmita in his bio and changed his Instagram profile photo. On the other hand, Sushmita never confirmed or denied the relationship and so far, has maintained a dignified silence.

A few months after announcing the relationship, Lalit removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and had also changed his bio, leading to breakup rumours.

Few days back, he shared his photo from an airport and stated that he was beinf airlifted from Mexico to London, and added that he still needs time to recover.

"With my two saviours. The two doctors seriously for three weeks monitored me, treated me 24/7. One Mexico City-based, whose care I was under and the second my London doctor, who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe how they sacrificed their time etc. to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was, I thought, touch and go. But my children and friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me for two out of my three weeks, fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind…," he wrote.