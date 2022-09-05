New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made headlines as her affair with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was disclosed by the latter. Memes flooded on social media as the photos of the two vacationing in Maldives surfaced on the internet.

Announcing their relationship, Lalit Modi had called Sushmita Sen as his ‘better half’. However, he has once again raised eyebrows with his changed Instagram bio. Earlier, when he had started dating Sushmita Sen he had changed his bio to "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love" tagging her. People had even made fun of him on social media for changing the status like this. However, not much time has passed since then and he has changed his bio again. It now reads, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon."

Lalit Modi's bio earlier

Lalit Modi's bio currently

This has created a buzz that all is not well between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. However, Lalit Modi has not removed the pictures that he posted announcing their relationship.

Sushmita Sen's picture with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl had gone viral as they celebrated her daughter’s birthday together. Not just this, the two are often spotted together at movie screenings. Infact, Rohman was also present for the birthday celebrations of Sushmita Sen’s mother. Thus, with all this news buzzing in town, it remains a mystery if this change in bio really means a change in the relationship or not.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently announced the third season of Disney+Hotstar’s ‘Aarya’. The show features her in the titular character and has been a major comeback for her.