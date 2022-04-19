New Delhi: Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta shared a sneak-peek from her 44th birthday celebration that took place on Saturday (April 16).The ‘Partner’ actress went to a lavish yet quaint bungalow in Alibaug to celebrate her birthday. Lara can be seen enjoying some pool time in a chic yellow halter neck crochet bikini. The actress shared three photos with completely different poses donning the trendy swimsuit. In the first photo, she can be seen lounging on a comfortable sofa chair with her stray hat on. Lara is also wearing a printed brown sarong and has minimal make-up on. She also accessorised her look with oversized gold hoop-earrings.

In the second photo, we can see the actress posing like a supermodel, while standing and looking away, giving a better look of her mind-blowing figure.



The last photo has Lara swimming inside the pool and making a quirky face for the camera.

Posing her photos on Instagram, Lara captioned her post, “I think all the 4’s looks pretty good on me!!! Another year older, not sure if any wiser! Crazier for sure!!! Curvier too! #youonlyliveonce #alibaughdiaries #family #love #grateful #blessed @mbhupathi”.

Reacting to the same, ace tennis star and Lara’s husband Mahesh Bhupati commented, “I Agree”.

Various other people showered their love on Lara’s post. “Happy birthday my La. You’re a bombshell,” wrote jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. Actress Lillete Dubey commented, “Happiest bday darling! Looking lovely as ever”.

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’, where she essayed the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.