Maharashtra floods

Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan donate for Maharashtra flood relief

Lata Mangeshkar and superstar Aamir Khan have contributed Rs 11 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked them for their gesture.

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and superstar Aamir Khan have contributed Rs 11 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked them for their gesture.

"Thank you Aamir Khan for your contribution of Rs 25,00,000 towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods," Fadnavis said.

"We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs 11,00,000/- (Rs 11 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods!" Fadnavis told the legendary singer.

Till August 16, the death toll in the Maharashtra floods has shot up to 54 in the Pune division while another four people continued to remain missing.

The worst-hit is Sangli district accounting for 26 deaths, followed by Kolhapur with 10, Satara 8, Pune 9 and Solapur one. Two people are still missing in Kolhapur and one each in Sangli and Pune districts.

Maharashtra floodsAamir khanLata Mangeshkar
