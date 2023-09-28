trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668177
Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: 5 Evergreen Romantic Tracks By The Nightingale Of India

Her voice was the most loved one as she gave it to many actresses, movies and received love for all. On her birth anniversary, let's revisit the top 5 evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary 2023: One of the most loved, respected and celebrated singers of the Bollywood industry, Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929. Her voice was the most loved one as she gave it to many actresses, movies and received love for all. On her birth anniversary, let's revisit the top 5 evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lag Jaa Gale

Lag Jaa Gale remains one of the most recognizable songs of Lata Mangeshkar's career. The song is from the 1964 mystery thriller film Woh Kaun Thi? and it was composed by Madan Mohan while the lyrics were penned by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan.

Raina Beeti Jaaye

Raina Beeti Jaaye from 'Amar Prem' had Burman using a morning raga for a song set at night, with unforgettable lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Actors Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna were at their emotive best. 

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Another song by Lata Mangeshkar that has reached the status of a classic, this one is from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. It was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra. 

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

This gem from 'Anamika' featured Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The song was among Mangeshkar's all-time favourites and she would often sing it at her live concerts.

Tere Liye

Tere Liye is from the album of Veer-Zaara which consists of music from old and untouched compositions by Madan Mohan. Written by Javed Akhtar, Tere Liye has beautiful vocals from Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod. 

