lata mangeshkar hospitalised

Lata Mangeshkar critical and put on ventilator, remains under observation in ICU: Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive earlier in January this year. 

Lata Mangeshkar critical and put on ventilator, remains under observation in ICU: Doctor
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, informs her doctor. The Nightingale of India has been put on a ventilator and is under observation. 

ANI quoted Dr Pratit Samdhani of Breach Candy hospital sharing her health update: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive earlier in January this year. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia. 

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

She has crooned for all the top actresses across generations in the Hindi film industry. 

 

