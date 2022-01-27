हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar given trial of extubation, remains under observation in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar's health update was shared by her family on her Twitter handle. 

Pic Courtesy: IANS photo
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's family has released a statement updating fans about her improving health condition. The veteran singer has been given a trial of extubation but remains under observation in ICU. 

Lata Mangeshkar's health update was shared by her family on her Twitter handle. 

Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning. 

Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes.

The Nightingal of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

She has crooned for all the top actresses across generations in Hindi film industry. 

 

