Lata Mangeshkar is on the road to recovery, says Raju Srivastava

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's fans have been praying for her recovery. The Nightingale of India was admited to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019 after she complained for breathlessness.

The veteran singer has been visited by several prominent celebrities from the field of movies and politics to enquire about her wellbeing. Recently, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava shared news about her health on Instagram after having a word with her family. He wrote: “All blessings for Lata Di.. @lata_mangeshkar She is on a path of recovery.. My best wishes and prayers are there for her speedy recovery.”

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited the hospital and was happy to share the news of her on recovery mode with fans. He tweeted: “Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery.”

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

The iconic singer celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, 2019.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!