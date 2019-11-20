close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar is on the road to recovery, says Raju Srivastava

Lata Mangeshkar suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday (November 11, 2019).

Lata Mangeshkar is on the road to recovery, says Raju Srivastava

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's fans have been praying for her recovery. The Nightingale of India was admited to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019 after she complained for breathlessness.

The veteran singer has been visited by several prominent celebrities from the field of movies and politics to enquire about her wellbeing. Recently, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava shared news about her health on Instagram after having a word with her family. He wrote: “All blessings for Lata Di.. @lata_mangeshkar She is on a path of recovery.. My best wishes and prayers are there for her speedy recovery.”

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited the hospital and was happy to share the news of her on recovery mode with fans. He tweeted: “Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery.”

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

The iconic singer celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, 2019.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

 

Tags:
Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar Healthlata mangeshkar health updateviral chest congestion
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic at IFFI opening; recalls shooting first film in Goa

Must Watch

PT14M2S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 20th November 2019