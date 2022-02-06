Lata Mangeshkar lesser-known facts: Did you know she once gave up her Filmfare Award?

New Delhi: The doyenne of Indian music, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning. After testing COVID positive earlier in January this year, she was admitted to the hospital.

The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects. Lata Mangeshkar's health condition had deteriorated again on Saturday (February 5, 2022), informed her doctor. She was put on a ventilator and kept under observation.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the legendary singer:

– Born in 1929, Lata was the elder daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti, who was later named Shudhamati. Her father was a Marathi and her mother a Gujarati. The revered singer was born in Indore.

– The family's original surname was Hardikar but Deenanath changed it to Mangeshkar to add the personal touch of his native place 'Mangeshi' in Goa.

– Lata Mangeshkar was first named Hema but later it was changed and named after a character's name Latika from her father's play titled 'BhaawBandhan'.

– Lata left her school as she was not allowed to bring her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle along with her.

– Ghulam Haider was her godfather in the music industry. He helped her shape her illustrious career and introduced her to several prominent music directors.

– Lata Mangeshkar took special Urdu classes after megastar Dilip Kumar once commented on her accent.

– Not many know that the legendary singer has sung around 185 Bengali songs so far.

– She even music for the first time in 1955 for Marathi film 'Ram Ram Pavhane'.

– Her pseudonym as a music composer in Marathi movies is Anand Ghan.

-She has received many awards and recognitions in her illustrious career. She was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 1997, NTR National Award in 1999, Bharat Ratna in 2001, Legion of Honour in 2007, ANR National Award in 2009, three National Film Awards and 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards. She has also won four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards.

– As a move to promote fresh talent in the music industry, Lata Mangeshkar gave up the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1969.

May her soul rest in peace!