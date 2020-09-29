हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar thanks PM Modi for birthday wishes

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91on Monday.

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he wished her on her 91st birthday. PM Modi had earlier on Monday taken to Twitter to wish the legendary singer on her 91st birthday.

"Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted.

Responding to the same, Mangeshkar said, "Namaskar respected Narendra Bhai. Thanks a lot. Despite being so busy with the work of the country, you do not forget me and every year on my birthday I get your best wishes, I feel very happy. I pray to God to give you more strength and fame in your work." 

