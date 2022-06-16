NEW DELHI: The show 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is a perfect blend of nostalgic tales and every episode has a special story that is unfolded by the industry's well-known singers.

This week is the Grand finale episode of Naam Reh Jaayega. The melodious 8 weeks of the musical journey is reaching its conclusion. And to commemorate this beautiful journey of the show, Star Plus is establishing a one-of-a-kind art installation in Mumbai today.

This rare and unique installation will be done by popular artist Gopal Namjoshi and his partner Leena Namjoshi. Their technique of using musical instruments for making this art of the most versatile and popular singer, Lata Mangeshkar is unconventional and completely unique. The installation also involves the use of instruments like violin, tabla, flute, dholak, trumpet,Dhaphli, Tanpura and Damru and others which is characteristic of Namjoshi’s signature style.

Leena Namjoshi , co- creator with Artist Gopal Namjoshi, says, "The entire process of installation was challenging yet worth it. It is an honor for us to be able to give this tribute to the legendary singer. We have used multiple layers of musical instruments to make her memory eternal. There seems to be some deep rooted connection with her voice in our lives making us experience varied emotions hence our effort to giving her a tribute is deeply heartfelt. The art form reflects the ethos of music and how it was an inseparable part of Lataji's life."



In this 8 episodes show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios.