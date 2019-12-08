हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lata Mangeshkar tweets about her health, says she's back home after spending 28 days in hospital

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised a few weeks ago after she complained of trouble in breathing, is back home now. The singer took to Twitter to share with her fans that she suffered from pneumonia and was advised rest by the doctors.

Lata Mangeshkar tweets about her health, says she&#039;s back home after spending 28 days in hospital

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised a few weeks ago after she complained of trouble in breathing, is back home now. The singer took to Twitter to share with her fans that she suffered from pneumonia and was advised rest by the doctors.

Taking to Twitter, Lata wrote, "Namaskaar,
For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital..
I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.
Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.
My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!"

In another tweet, Mangeshkar thanked her doctors from Breach Candy. She wrote,"Namaskaar,
A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.
Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma."

Mangeshkar began her glorious career in 1943 at the age of 13. Her first song was  'Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari' for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal'. She forayed into Bollywood with the song 'Paa laagu kar jori re' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein'.

  

Tags:
Lata Mangeshkarlata mangeshkar health updateLegendary singer
