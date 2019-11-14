Lata Mangeshkar's health improves marginally, to stay in hospital for a few days

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on November 11 after complaining of breathlessness is showing some improvement as per hospital sources.

The legendary singer's health is showing marginal improvement, however it still remains critical. She will not be discharged from the hospital at least for next 7-10 days, reveals a hospital source.

The veteran singer is being treated by Dr Pratik Samdhani at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

Earlier, conflicting reports of her health created a panic on social media and soon a statement was released clarifying that the 90-year-old singer is recovering well and the condition is stable.

Her family recently released a fresh statement updating fans about the health of the singer. “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy”, said a family member.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!