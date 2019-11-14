close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar's health improves marginally, to stay in hospital for a few days

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. 

Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s health improves marginally, to stay in hospital for a few days

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on November 11 after complaining of breathlessness is showing some improvement as per hospital sources.

The legendary singer's health is showing marginal improvement, however it still remains critical. She will not be discharged from the hospital at least for next 7-10 days, reveals a hospital source.

The veteran singer is being treated by Dr Pratik Samdhani at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

Earlier, conflicting reports of her health created a panic on social media and soon a statement was released clarifying that the 90-year-old singer is recovering well and the condition is stable.

Her family recently released a fresh statement updating fans about the health of the singer. “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy”, said a family member.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

Tags:
Lata Mangeshkarlata mangeshkar health updateviral chest congestion
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings at Tirupati on first wedding anniversary—Photos

Must Watch

PT13M13S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 14th November 2019