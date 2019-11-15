Lata Mangeshkar's health shows signs of improvement

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is improving, reads a statement from her team. The doyenne of Indian playback singing was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019 (Monday) after she complained of breathlessness.

The veteran singer's team has released an official statement briefing fans about her health. “Dear Friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great.”

She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

Several B-Town celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Sood Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani amongst various others have expressed their concern over the ill health of the Nightingale of India. Fans and followers have been praying for the legendary singer to get well soon.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chairperson Raj Thackeray headed to Breach Candy hospital on Friday to visit the ailing singer.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!