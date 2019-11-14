close

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar's health stable; family looks forward to take the singer home

Lata Mangeshkar's health is stable and her family looks forward to take her home. The veteran singer is being treated by Dr Pratik Samdhani at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s health stable; family looks forward to take the singer home

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is admitted in Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai since November 11. She was rushed to the hospital on Monday, after complaining of breathlessness. Lata Ji suffered a viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital.

According to the latest update, the legendary singer's health is stable and her family looks forward to take her home.

This development comes as a big relief to all fans, who have been praying for the singer's good health ever since news about her hospitalisation surfaced. Several celebrities too flocked social media and prayed for Lata Ji's good health.

The latest statement from Mangeshkar's family reads, “Lata didi is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well. Thank You for your prayers and support.”

The veteran singer is being treated by Dr Pratik Samdhani at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

Here's wishing the nightingale of India, a speedy recovery!

