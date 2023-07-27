‘Late Actor Irrfan Khan Is My Inspiration’, Says 'Insta Millionaire' Writer Swapnil Jain

New Delhi: Writer Swapnil Jain has garnered millions of listeners for his audio blockbuster 'Insta Millionaire' on Pocket FM. Initially, Swapnil embarked on his entertainment career by securing supporting roles in web series like 'Crash Course'. Native of Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan, Swapnil is one among a vast sea of dreamers from small towns.

When asked about his inspiration to enter the creative field, Swapnil said, “Late actor Irrfan Khan sir is my inspiration. As someone hailing from a small town, just like Irrfan sir from Rajasthan, his incredible rise to success resonates deeply with me. He shattered the myth that dreams are limited to big cities, proving that talent knows no boundaries. His dedication, consistency, humility, grounded nature, and passion are qualities I greatly admire. His journey has ignited a belief in every small town dreamer that they too can achieve greatness. Irrfan Khan sir will forever be a guiding light, inspiring us to dream big and pursue our passions fearlessly.”

Swapnil has also been a part of the theater world, with his plays 'Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India' and 'HAIN!' earning critical acclaim and being showcased in national theater festivals. Additionally, he has displayed his skills as a writer-actor in the Disney+Hotstar production 'Rubisha.'



cre Trending Stories

'Insta Millionaire' has been a game-changer for Pocket FM and Swapnil Jain’s career. With over 900 episodes, this extensive storytelling has taken the world by storm and surpassed 300 million plays across English, Hindi and Tamil, clocking over 3.5 billion listening minutes.

