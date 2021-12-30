हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ameesha Patel

Late Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel proposes Ameesha Patel for marriage on Twitter, later deletes tweet

Faisal Patel and Ameesha have been clicked on various occasions in the past. But none ever made their relationship status public. 

Late Ahmed Patel&#039;s son Faisal Patel proposes Ameesha Patel for marriage on Twitter, later deletes tweet
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Late politician Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel turned a year older today and amid all the birthday wishes, it was actress Ameesha Patel's tweet that caught attention. Replying to her, Faisal was quick to express his feelings. 

Ameesha Patel wrote: Happy bday my darling @mfaisalpatel love uuuuu … have a super awesome year 

This is what Faisal replied to her: Thanku  @ameesha_patel. I'm formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?

However, soon after tweeting his proposal, Faisal Patel was quick to delet it. Here's a screenshot of his tweet: 

Faisal and Ameesha have been clicked on various occasions in the past. But none ever made their relationship status public. 

Faisal is the CEO of HMP Foundation and Aria Analytics, Inc. He was earlier married to Zainab Nedou Patel, who died on June  7, 2016. She battled a long cardiac and neurology related illness. 

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will be seen in Sunny Deol's period drama Gadar 2. She will be reprising her role of Sakina in the entertainer which also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will release in 2022. 

Shaktimaan has written the film, while Mithoon has composed its music.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ameesha PatelAmeesha Patel boyfriendAmeesha Patel marriageFaisal PatelAhmed Patel's son
Next
Story

Filmmaker Vijay Galani, who produced 'Ajnabee', 'Veer' dead, Ramesh Taurani mourns demise

Must Watch

PT9M

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 terrorists killed in Kulgam and Anantnag during encounter