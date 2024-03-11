NewsLifestylePeople
Late Art Director Nitin Desai Honoured at the Oscars - Check Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Oscars paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, alongside luminaries like Tina Turner and Matthew Perry, during the 'In Memoriam' segment. The 2024 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, featured a poignant performance of 'Time to Say Goodbye' by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli.

The Academy shared a video from the ceremony on Instagram, showcasing the Bocellis' rendition and captioning it as the "Time to Say Goodbye" 30th Anniversary Special Edition during the In Memoriam at the 2024 #Oscars.

Among the global entertainment figures remembered in the segment were directors William Friedkin and Norman Jewison, as well as actors John Bailey, Robbie Robertson, Richard Lewis, Lee Sun-Kyun, Carl Weathers, Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher, and others.

Nitin Desai, known for his groundbreaking studio designs and collaborations with filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, left an indelible mark with movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). His legacy includes three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

Desai's passing on August 2, 2023, was a significant loss to the film industry, prompting tributes from industry stalwarts and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was discovered deceased at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra.

