Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie poster released

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The fans of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar were in for a Republic Day treat when the producers of his last movie 'James' released its poster. The poster shows Rajkumar as a soldier getting ready for action.

 

'James' is the most anticipated movie of the Kannada film industry. Puneeth's brothers, Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, who are also star actors, have made special appearances in the movie.

Puneeth had completed his part of the shoot before his tragic death. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the late actor's wife, shared the poster on her social media and wished fans on Republic Day.

 

The director of the movie is Chetan Kumar, who's known for action movies in the Kannada film industry. The movie is being made under the Kishore Productions banner.

The makers are planning to release the teaser and trailer in February. The release of the movie has been planned for Puneeth's birthday on March 17.

