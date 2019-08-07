Late legendary filmmaker J Om Prakash's unseen photos with Hrithik and family!

New Delhi: Veteran director-producer and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died this morning at 93. He was a renowned filmmaker and backed several blockbuster projects. Hrithik was extremely close to his grandfather and had once even shared adorable pictures with him on his social media.

We got our hands on some of the unseen gems where late legendary director J Om Prakash can be seen with his family members including daughter Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik and kids. Also, some are the pictures from the Ganpati festival. Check out the pictures:

J Om Prakash made his directorial debut in 1974 with Aap Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The film was a massive hit. He then went on to direct Aakhir Kyon starring superstar Rajesh Khanna. He also helmed projects like Apnapan, Aasha, Apna Bana Lo, Arpan, Aadmi Khilona Hai amongst various others.

He also produced several movies such as Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaye Din Bahar Ke , Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aakhir Kyun.

He served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

May his soul rest in peace!