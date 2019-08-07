close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J Om Prakash

Late legendary filmmaker J Om Prakash's unseen photos with Hrithik and family!

J Om Prakash made his directorial debut in 1974 with Aap Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

Late legendary filmmaker J Om Prakash&#039;s unseen photos with Hrithik and family!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Veteran director-producer and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died this morning at 93. He was a renowned filmmaker and backed several blockbuster projects. Hrithik was extremely close to his grandfather and had once even shared adorable pictures with him on his social media.

We got our hands on some of the unseen gems where late legendary director J Om Prakash can be seen with his family members including daughter Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik and kids. Also, some are the pictures from the Ganpati festival. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik was extremely close to his grandfather and had once even shared adorable pictures with him on his social media, stating how his maternal grandfather (Nana) helped him with life lessons.

J Om Prakash made his directorial debut in 1974 with Aap Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The film was a massive hit. He then went on to direct Aakhir Kyon starring superstar Rajesh Khanna. He also helmed projects like Apnapan, Aasha, Apna Bana Lo, Arpan, Aadmi Khilona Hai amongst various others.

He also produced several movies such as Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaye Din Bahar Ke , Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aakhir Kyun.

He served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 

 

Tags:
J Om PrakashJ Om Prakash picsJ Om Prakash deadJ Om Prakash diesHrithik RoshanPinky RoshanRakesh Roshan
Next
Story

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewala wraps up debut film

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Mortal remains of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj being taken for last rites