Lauren Gottlieb has signed a new film? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Lauren Gottlieb entered the entertainment industry as a participant on the US version of So You Think You Can Dance. But ever since, she has reached unprecedented heights in the industry. She debuted in Hindi cinema as a dancer-turned-actor in ABCD and then appeared in its follow-up.

The actress continued working after that before taking a vacation and returning to the US to concentrate on her wellbeing. She engaged her followers at this time with her social media posts and incredible dance videos as she introduced Bollywood to the streets of Los Angeles. But now that she's returned to the bay, it seems like she already has a project in the works.

A source close to the development reveals that Lauren has signed her next Bollywood film. "Lauren is in talks with a big production house for a family entertainer. The makers wanted a face that has a global appeal and Lauren fits right into that image. The actress is currently in talks with the makers and she is yet to sign on the dotted line, but it seems like it will happen real soon and then the makers will make an official announcement," revealed the source.

Lauren has been a part of many movies and music videos, and the actress-dancer just returned to the city from the US a few months ago, and it looks like things are heading in the right direction for her.