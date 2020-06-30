हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role, says Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of the year. Featuring Kiara Advani, the film is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb was initially scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it took the OTT route. Making an official announcement during Disney+Hotstar's live event this evening, Akshay shared two intriguing posters of the film. 

Talking about his experience, Akshay said, "Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role. It is 'never experienced before' kind of role. I took as many retakes to give the perfect shot”. He further added that Raghava gave him the opportunity to experience something new with the film. 

Speaking about playing a transgender character, he said, "I would like to thank my director Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me that I didn't know existed. This character is different from all the characters I have ever portrayed. Even after doing 150 films, I was genuinely excited to be on set every single day, pushing the boundaries, learning more about myself."

He further added, ”This film has taught me to be even more understanding about gender equality. Be anything you want, but don't be ignorant. Kindness is key to peace.”

 

