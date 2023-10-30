'Layered Characters Challenge Me' Says Fatima Sana Shaikh About Choosing Her Roles

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh has made a mark for herself by taking on challenging and unconventional roles. From playing a young mother in the dark comedy 'Ludo' to portraying a woman trapped in a loveless marriage in 'Ajeeb Daastaans,' Fatima's career is a testament to her dedication to her craft.

Her upcoming role as India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal is her most challenging yet. In a recent interview, Fatima opens up about her choice of roles and the allure of layered characters.

“Layered characters challenge me. I am subconsciously drawn to them. I was not even sure if I was the right fit (to play Mrs Gandhi) . My brief was not to emulate Mrs Gandhi, but to capture her soul".

Fatima is no stranger to embracing complex and multi-dimensional characters. Throughout her career, she has consistently chosen roles that challenge her as an actor. From the tortured wife in 'Thar' to the determined Kashmiri girl in 'Modern Love: Mumbai,' Fatima has proven her ability to inhabit diverse roles with authenticity and depth.

Her upcoming project, 'Sam Bahadur,' where she will step into the shoes of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is arguably her most daunting role to date.

Apart from her much-anticipated role in 'Sam Bahadur,' Fatima will also be seen in 'Metro In Dino,' adding to her already impressive lineup of diverse characters. Her willingness to explore and conquer a wide range of roles showcases her versatility and her commitment to entertain audiences.