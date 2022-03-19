हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Leaked! Deepika Padukone looks smoking hot in black bikini on sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Deepika is seen flaunting her toned body in a neon yellow monokini in one and printed black with a sarong in another. 

Leaked! Deepika Padukone looks smoking hot in black bikini on sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer &#039;Pathaan&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone's latest photos from the sets of of of her upcoming film 'Pathaan' have set the internet on fire. The actor is seen rocking striking bikini looks in these viral photos from the sets of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in Spain.

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Deepika is seen flaunting her toned body in a neon yellow monokini in one, and printed black with a sarong in another. Deepika shows off her perfect curves in the latest pictures. 

A day earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's photo from the 'Pathaan' sets was leaked and fans were swooning over his perfectly chiselled 8-pack abs body and long hair that created waves on the internet. King Khan was spotted in a striking new avatar in the leaked photo. 

Shah Rukh Khan

The YRF biggie is currently being shot in Spain and many pictures of both Deepika and SRK have gone viral from the sets of the film in recent times. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The announcement of the same was made earlier this month in a video featuring both Deepika and John Abraham talking about how 'Pathaan' became who he is today while SRK's voice could be heard in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback on the screens after his 2018 released 'Zero', which was a dud on the Box Office. 

This will be the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'. 

Deepika Padukonedeepika padukone hot picsPathaanShah Rukh KhanJohn AbrahamPathaan release dateDeepika bikini pics
