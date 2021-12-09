Leaked: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first pics as BRIDEGROOM out

New Delhi: Bollywood adorable couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. The duo tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barawara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday (Dec 9) in the presence of their friends and close family members.

Their first pictures are out now and we cannot take our eyes off this couple.

We are sure, Katrina Kaif would have made as a stunning bride in a red and golden lehenga. Here, in this picture, she is seen with her back towards the cameras.

A fanclub of Katrina Kaif also shared a photo of the bride looking ravishing in a red lehenga.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani also shared a few pictures of the wedding venue on his Instagram handle. Take a look:

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday. As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

As per ANI sources, the wedding rituals took place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property. It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs. Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by a big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina`s wedding festivities.

Speaking of the Six Senses Fort Barwara, where the wedding ceremony took place, the fort is located in Chauth ka Barwara and was built by the Rajput rulers in the 14th century. Later, the Six Senses Company converted it into a luxurious heritage hotel.

Earlier reports said that the guests at Katrina and Vicky were requested to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) form so that the couple could maintain confidentiality about the wedding visuals. Social media was flooded with funny memes about the strange arrangements, but now the recent rumours can clear out the reason behind the secrecy of the star couple's wedding. The recent rumours say that the couple has agreed to sell exclusive pictures of their dreamy wedding to the Hindi edition of an international magazine and that too for a whopping amount!

