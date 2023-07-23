Leaked: Sourabh Raaj Jain's Never-Seen-Before Avatar Stuns Fans Into Asking 'What’s Cooking'

New Delhi: Popular actor Sourabh Raaj Jain’s has a line of projects lined up and amid all this, a glimpse of his look from his upcoming project has leaked and is surfacing all over the social media.

The look may not be new to you all, but when Sourabh sports it, you know it isn’t without a compelling reason. For others, we know ‘What’s cooking?’ was an instant reaction, right?

Considering the fact that Sourabh has blown us away with his acting range in the past, he will continue to take up roles that are both unpredictable and explosive. And with this new look, he proves he will give everything he has to his new act. Yes, this act will be another gem to add to Sourabh’s diverse collection.



In the last 19 years Sourabh has spent in Indian showbiz industry, he has built a sparkling reputation as one of the most versatile actors. He has played Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, and impressed fans with his stint in reality TV, yes really. And now he has taken on another rich and layered character, with a defining Sourabh twist!

Watch this space to know more about his new enigmatic character. All we can say right now is, we can’t wait to have Sourabh embody the new role, and win hearts.