Katrina Kaif wedding

Leaked: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Shaadi ka program; though we are not invited!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's is all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The countdown to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has begun and preparations are underway. With star couple still tight-lipped about the big gala affair, updates about the wedding are keeping fans abreast with the happening. 

According to well-placed sources from the Zee Rajasthan team, here's the complete wedding schedule of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

December 7 - Ladies Sangeet

December 8 - Mehendi Night

December 9 - Marriage as per Hindu rituals

December 10 - Wedding reception

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly. 

On Friday, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding. The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said. 

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of COVID guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

(With agency inputs)

 

