Shilpa Shetty

Leave Shilpa Shetty alone, if you can't stand up for her: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says 'this vilification is a pattern'

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the first one to come out in support of actress Shilpa Shetty on social media platform after her husband Raj Kundra has been embroiled in a pornography case. He took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, asked everyone to 'leave Shilpa Shetty alone, if you can't stand with her'.

Leave Shilpa Shetty alone, if you can&#039;t stand up for her: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says &#039;this vilification is a pattern&#039;
New Delhi:

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the first one to come out in support of actress Shilpa Shetty on social media platform after her husband Raj Kundra has been embroiled in a pornography case. He took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, asked everyone to 'leave Shilpa Shetty alone, if you can't stand with her'.

Hansal Mehta wrote: If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.

This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done.

This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence.

Bombay High Court on Friday directed few media platforms to take down their contents while passing an interim order in the matter stating "No part of this shall be construed as a gag on media."

The High Court further said that news reports based on police sources cannot be termed as malicious and defamatory.

The actress had on Thursday filed a defamation suit in Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a case connected with the creation and distribution of pornographic content.

(With ANI inputs)

 

