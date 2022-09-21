NewsLifestylePeople
BHARTI JAFFERY DEAD

Legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter and actress Bharti Jaffery dies

Veteran late actor Ashok Kumar's daughter  Bharti Jaffery dead: The cause of her death and age could not be immediately confirmed.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Actor Bharti Jaffery, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, has died, her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed. In a social media post, Singh, who is married to Jaffery's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday.

"Our beloved Bharti Jaffery, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed today 20 Sep (sic)," Singh wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures with Jaffery.

ACTOR KANWALJIT'S INSTAGRAM POST:

The cause of her death and age could not be immediately confirmed.

Jaffery's film credits included the 2001 Kalpana Lajmi directorial "Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence", starring Raveena Tandon, and the popular 1990s TV show "Saans", in which she starred with Neena Gupta and son-in-law Singh.

In his post, Singh said Jaffery was cremated at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp here.

 

